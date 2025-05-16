In The Spotlight
Qatar plans to significantly boost its LNG trading business to complement its expanding domestic production and is not worried about a supply glut, according to Energy Minister and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi
Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, as reported by Bloomberg, the minister said QatarEnergy’s trading unit is already handling 10 million tons of physical LNG annually, more than 50% of which is non-Qatari volumes, and is seeking to increase this to around 30-40 mn tons of non-Qatari LNG by 2030.
The world’s second-biggest LNG producer typically sells its own output through long-term contracts. Some spot cargoes from Qatar are sold via QatarEnergy’s trading business, which also buys and sells third-party volumes. As global demand for LNG grows, flexible and short-term volumes allow sellers and buyers to quickly react to market volatility.
Qatar is also expanding its own production from 77 million tons now to 160 million tons of LNG, both domestically as well as at its project in the USA. The company has 70 ships today and is adding 128 more, as not all volumes will be locked in long-term contracts, Al-Kaabi said.
Al-Kaabi said there is room for growing supply from the USA, the world’s top-LNG producer, as well as Qatar. US volumes typically go to Europe and South America and Qatari LNG will predominately serve Asia. The need for the fuel and electricity is rising globally with population growth and the expansion of AI, Al-Kaabi said.
“We need all that volume,” he said. “The need for electricity and power is huge. So we are not worried at all about having a supply glut or anything like that.”
This bullish forecast for LNG demand is corroborated by Shell, which in its LNG Outlook 2025 forecasts that global demand for LNG will rise by around 60% by 2040 to reach 630-718mn tonnes a year, largely driven by economic growth in Asia, the need to decarbonise heavy industry and transport and the impact of energy-intense AI.
QatarEnergy is discussing sales of additional volumes with buyers in China and India, as well as counterparts in other countries, the minister said.
QatarEnergy continues to implement projects to expand LNG production from the North Field, the largest non-associated natural gas field in the world. The North Field East (NFE) project will raise Qatar’s LNG production capacity from its current 77mn metric tons per year (MTPA) to 110 MTPA. NFE represents the first phase of expansion; the second phase, the North Field South (NFS) project, will further increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity to 126 MTPA. A third phase, the North Field West (NFW) project, will boost Qatar’s LNG production to 142 MTPA by the end of 2030.
At the Make It In The Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi this week, Mohamed Nounou, account executive at Baker Hughes, highlighted the company’s investments and strategic capabilities in the UAE, demonstrating the country's potential as a global technology hub
"There is no better place than the UAE to really craft strategic partnerships," Nounou said, underscoring the country's unique business environment.
The company has established multiple state-of-the-art facilities across the UAE, each serving critical sectors in the energy and industrial technology landscape.
Their completions and wellbore intervention manufacturing facility, inaugurated in 2009 in the UAE, spans 10,000 sqm and produces 19,000 units annually, exporting specialised equipment to Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.
"It's also worth mentioning that we are taking our global operational excellence and HSE experience and trying to make sure we bring it into this facility. We are making sure that we really try to put all the innovation that we have, and lessons learned across the board into this facility as well," said Nounou.
Another highlight is the recently inaugurated surface pressure control wellhead facility, which not only serves regional markets but has also prompted Baker Hughes to move its global headquarters for this business segment to Abu Dhabi.
"We've been enabled to build this facility by ADNOC," Nounou said, highlighting the critical role of strategic partnerships.
Technology and innovation are at the core of Baker Hughes' UAE strategy.
The company has forged critical partnerships with AIQ to drive AI solutions in the upstream industry, including a groundbreaking rate of penetration optimisation project that aims to transform drilling efficiency through real-time recommendations.
Their digital solutions facility, established in 2015, demonstrates commitment to technological advancement, featuring 20,000 sqm of integrated manufacturing, engineering, testing, and cybersecurity capabilities.
The facility supports digital transformation by offering services across asset performance management, industrial IoT, cybersecurity, and control systems, reflecting a strong alignment with the UAE’s push for smart industry.
Beyond oil and gas, Baker Hughes is expanding its industrial technology footprint, engaging with diverse stakeholders like Tata, Emirates Nuclear, and Emirates Global Aluminum.
The company is also supporting decarbonisation and clean energy goals through its work in hydrogen, geothermal energy, and carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS).
"We really believe in AI and the power of digital," Nounou stated, reflecting the company's forward-looking approach.
Halliburton has launched EarthStar 3DX, a 3D horizontal look-ahead resistivity service which provides operators with geological insights into horizontal wells up to 50 ft before penetration by the bit
Positioned just 3m from the bit and integrated with the iCruise rotary steerable system, the service has the capability to gather real-time data, allowing operators to identify hazards and make informed decisions, helping them to anticipate and react to formation changes, optimise well placement, and maximise asset value. Early intervention mitigates wellbore instability challenges and facilitates safe and efficient operations for customers.
The EarthStar 3DX service detects geological changes in front of the bit and around the wellbore. Mapping geological changes in real time provides operators with the guidance to proactively adjust the well path earlier, before reaching formation changes. Early actions keep the wellbore in the most productive zone to reduce reservoir exits, increase net-to-gross ratios, and improve production efficiency.
In high-angle, horizontal, and extended-reach wells, the EarthStar 3DX service helps avoid unexpected geological or fluid changes that can lead to wellbore instabilities and costly corrections. The service detects hazards, such as formation changes, faults, or fluid boundaries, ahead of the bit before they impact drilling. Early trajectory adjustments help reduce the risk of wellbore instability and costly sidetracks to ensure a safer, more efficient drilling operation.
The EarthStar 3DX service offers detailed conventional resistivity readings that support in-depth petrophysical analysis of the reservoir. Phase shift and attenuation resistivity are measured over three spacings at two frequencies using an array of electromagnetic sensors and a 24-inch crossed-antenna spacing. The combination of digitally compensated resistivity with formation anisotropy measurements near the bit drives early fluid characterisation and a more accurate water saturation calculation to improve reserves evaluation.
“EarthStar 3DX service is the latest example of Halliburton’s leadership in reservoir mapping technology,” said Jim Collins, vice president, Sperry Drilling, Halliburton.
“True to our value proposition, we customise our subsurface and drilling solutions to maximise asset value for our customers. By mapping geological variations before they are encountered, operators can adjust well trajectories to minimise risk, improve wellbore placement, and increase reservoir contact.”
ADNOC has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Tubacex, a global leader in advanced tubular solutions, to localise critical oilfield technology, strengthening the resilience of ADNOC’s supply chain
The agreement grants ADNOC perpetual and exclusive rights to utilise Tubacex’s Sentinel Prime premium tubular joint connection technology, which is used for completing oil and gas wells and is designed to handle extreme conditions such as deep-water wells and carbon capture.
Tubacex will establish a dedicated research and development (R&D) centre in Abu Dhabi, advancing the development of the country’s industrial base. Thie facility will act as a hub for advanced engineering and train highly skilled technicians in-country, contributing to the development of local talent.
Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Upstream CEO, said, "This strategic partnership secures ADNOC access to an important technology for completing oil and gas wells, reinforcing our role as a reliable global energy provider and our efforts to boost domestic manufacturing capacity. We welcome Tubacex’s investment in a new research and development center in Abu Dhabi which will enable knowledge and technology transfer, help develop local talent and support the goals of the Make it in the Emirates initiative.”
Josu Imaz, Tubacex Group CEO, added, “The licensing arrangement with ADNOC confirms Tubacex’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the energy sector and reinforces our position as a strategic contributor for major players in the industry.”
The announcement was made at the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s flagship industrial event, designed to accelerate the localisation of manufacturing. Over four days, this event highlights opportunities, showcases innovation, and fosters collaboration across 12 key sectors, bringing together innovators, investors and policy makers to shape the future of industry.
Libya’s latest upstream licensing round has already attracted more than 40 bids, according to Abdolkabir Alfakhry, Advisor to Libya’s Minister of Oil and Gas, signalling growing international interest in its largely untapped hydrocarbon potential
The bid round, launched in March, offers 22 blocks for exploration and development (11 Offshore and 11 Onshore) including areas with undeveloped discoveries estimated to contain a minimum of 2.0 Bboe in hydrocarbon resources.
The Minister, who was addressing a session sponsored by ConocoPhillips at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris, noted that results of the bid round are expected around November. “This will open a new environment for international companies to work in Libya.”
Libya’s assets are underexplored, particularly offshore, Alfakhry said, pointing to the country’s strategic location on the Mediterranean and its proximity to European markets as key competitive advantages.
“The bid round signals Libya’s integration into the global energy market,” he said.
Steiner Våge, president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at ConocoPhillips, confirmed the U.S. major’s intention to deepen its engagement in Libya and across the African continent.
“Libya is a place where we can work – over the last few years, we’ve significantly increased production at the Waha concession,” said Vaage. “We want to see Libya prosper. We’d also like to transfer our knowledge, and we want to work with partners that have similar objectives – that is the starting point.”
At Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2025 earlier this year, Bashir Garea, technical advisor to the chairman of the NOC, highlighted the country’s immense oil and gas potential.
“We have 48 billion barrels of discovered but unexploited oil, with total potential estimated at 90 billion barrels, especially offshore,” he said, adding that Libya also has 122 trillion cubic feet of gas yet to be developed. “To unlock this potential, we need more investors and new technology, particularly for brownfield revitalisation.”
Oil majors including Eni Repsol, bp and OMV have recommenced exploration in Libya in recent months following a 10-year hiatus. However the recent eruption of violent clashes in Tripoli following the assassination of a powerful militia leader, shows that the current security situation is far from stable.
Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is a highly toxic gas found in various industrial settings, and understanding the difference between low and high concentrations is crucial, says MSA Safety
Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is a colorless, highly toxic gas with a characteristic rotten egg smell at low concentrations. It is commonly found in industries such as oil and gas, wastewater treatment, and mining. Exposure to H2S poses serious health risks, ranging from mild irritation to fatal poisoning, depending on concentration levels. To ensure worker safety, it is essential to understand the differences between low and high concentrations and implement effective detection and protection strategies.
Low vs. high concentrations of H2S
At low concentrations (0.01–10 ppm), H2S emits a strong odor, which can serve as an initial warning. However, prolonged exposure, even at these levels, can cause eye irritation, headaches, and dizziness. Between 10–50 ppm, symptoms become more pronounced, including nausea and respiratory discomfort.
At higher concentrations, the risks increase dramatically:
50–100 ppm: Severe eye and respiratory irritation, with potential lung damage.
100–500 ppm: Loss of smell (olfactory fatigue), making the gas even more dangerous.
500–1000 ppm: Immediate collapse, unconsciousness, and life-threatening respiratory failure.
1000+ ppm: Rapid death within minutes due to respiratory paralysis.
Given these dangers, relying on the human sense of smell is ineffective. Instead, advanced gas detection technologies are critical for early warning and safety.
Enhancing safety with connected gas detection
MSA Safety’s ALTAIR io4 gas detector, part of the Connected Work Platform, provides real-time monitoring and instant alerts when H2S levels reach dangerous thresholds. Designed for harsh environments, the ALTAIR io4 enhances worker protection with features like:
Automated Compliance: Ensuring devices remain properly calibrated and tested.
Real-Time Alerts: Immediate notifications for exposure risks.
Cloud-Based Data Management: Providing insights to improve workplace safety protocols.
Enter your details to watch the video to see how the ALTAIR io4 can protect your team.
Additional protection with MSA+ Services
Beyond detection, maintaining reliable equipment is key to ensuring continuous safety. MSA+ offers two essential services to optimize device performance:
MSA+ Device Protection: Coverage for accidental damage and extended maintenance.
MSA+ Autofill: Automated replacement of calibration gas and sensors to keep devices ready for use.
These services reduce downtime and operational costs while ensuring workers remain protected at all times.
Learn more about MSA+ Device Protection and MSA+ Autofill to keep your gas detection equipment in top condition.
Conclusion
Understanding the risks associated with H2S exposure and implementing reliable gas detection solutions are essential for workplace safety. The ALTAIR io4, combined with MSA+ services, provides a comprehensive approach to hazard detection and equipment maintenance. Prioritise safety by equipping your team with the right tools.
Enter your details to watch the video to see MSA Safety’s solutions in action.
Material science and technology provider, 3M, has released via Offshore Network a case study illustrating how an Indonesian oil and gas corporation Pertamina Hulu Mahakam (PHM) deployed Ceramic Sand Screen to cost effectively unlock marginal field assets
While coiled tubing-deployed chemical sand consolidation (SCON) or slickline deployed through tubing metallic screens are the conventional approaches to sand control at PHM, they are limited by its operating envelope and technical constraints. There is a need identified to unlock production with a change in filter media material.
3M Ceramic Sand Screens have saved PHM up to 50% cost over SCON solution and delivered 200% higher productivity than through tubing metallic screen solution by integrating 3M advanced ceramic materials into a sand screen assembly.
Assets like in Tunu and Peciko, reservoirs are marginal and multi-layered sand series which are highly unconsolidated and poorly sorted sands with an average of 20 to 30% porosity. 3M Ceramic Sand Screen have been initially trialed in these conditions and enabled in optimising sand control completions.
Within a span of 4 years, more than 80 wells in various fields of PHM have been successfully replicated.
Download the case study to learn about:
*How 3M solution has impacted to unlock production from marginal assets
*How material change enables optimised and cost-effective sand control completions
*How 3M material science empowers and contributes to their energy customers to develop improved, safer and more sustainable solutions
Click here to learn more.
-
As environmental concerns and regulatory pressures gain precedence, the petrochemical industry is increasingly turning its attention to chemical recycling
Often positioned as a potential game-changer, this technology seeks to offer a more sustainable path by converting plastic waste back into its original chemical components, enabling the production of new materials with properties comparable to those made from virgin feedstocks. Its attractiveness lies in addressing the twin evils – the plastic waste crisis and the need for higher-quality recycled materials.
How does chemical recycling work?
Chemical recycling, also referred to as advanced recycling, differs from mechanical recycling in both process and potential. Rather than grinding and melting plastics, it involves breaking down polymers into monomers or other base chemicals through processes such as pyrolysis, gasification, or depolymerisation. This allows for the creation of new plastics suitable for applications that require high purity, including food-grade packaging, where mechanically recycled plastics often fall short.
Several companies around the world have begun to scale up their chemical recycling initiatives.
• ExxonMobil, for example, has announced plans to invest US$200mn to expand its chemical recycling capabilities at its Baytown and Beaumont complexes in Texas. With its proprietary Exxtend technology, the company aims to process up to half a million tons of plastic waste per year by 2027.
• In Europe, Eastman Chemical is building a US$1bn molecular recycling facility in France. Once operational, it is expected to recycle up to 160,000 tons of plastic waste annually using polyester renewal technology.
• In India, Reliance Industries has become a pioneer in this space, producing circular polymers at its Jamnagar refinery, which has received ISCC-Plus certification to ensure sustainability and traceability.
However, the economic challenges associated with chemical recycling are substantial. These technologies are energy-intensive, resulting in higher operational costs compared to traditional recycling or even the production of virgin plastics. In some cases, chemically recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) can cost two to three times more than its virgin counterpart, limiting its competitiveness. Additionally, the process often requires clean and sorted plastic waste as feedstock, which is difficult to obtain in many regions due to inadequate waste segregation and contamination. This issue not only affects cost but also scalability.
Advantages of chemical recycling
From an environmental standpoint, chemical recycling does offer certain advantages. Studies indicate that pyrolysis — a commonly used method in chemical recycling — can emit up to 50% less CO₂ than the incineration of mixed plastic waste. The process also has the potential to eliminate hazardous substances embedded in plastics, such as legacy chemicals and substances of very high concern (SVHC), resulting in cleaner end-products. Nevertheless, these benefits must be weighed against the significant energy inputs required for these processes. Without low-carbon energy sources or efficiency improvements, the net environmental gains may be limited.
Looking ahead, the development of chemical recycling will depend on a combination of technological, regulatory, and economic factors. Enhancing waste collection and sorting infrastructure will be crucial for improving feedstock quality. Policy frameworks that clearly define recycled content and support traceability will help create market confidence. Meanwhile, collaboration between governments, research institutions, and industry stakeholders could accelerate innovation and reduce costs over time.
While chemical recycling is unlikely to single-handedly resolve the petrochemical sector’s sustainability challenges, it may play a valuable role within a broader strategy for circularity. When complemented by upstream design changes, responsible consumption, mechanical recycling, and waste minimization efforts, it has the potential to contribute meaningfully to the sector's transition.
Whether it ultimately transforms the petrochemical industry or becomes a niche complement to existing methods will depend on how these challenges are addressed in the years to come.
This article is authored by Synergy Consulting IFA.
Oil Review Middle East hosted a very well-attended webinar on 20 November on the future of offshore operations, in association with SAFEEN Group, part of AD Ports Group
The webinar explored the latest trends and challenges in the rapidly evolving world of offshore operations, focusing on groundbreaking innovations that are driving sustainable and efficient practices. In particular, it highlighted SAFEEN Green – a revolutionary unmanned surface vessel (USV), setting new benchmarks for sustainable and efficient maritime operations.
Erik Tonne, MD and head of Market Analysis at Clarksons, gave an overview of the offshore market, highlighting that current oil price levels are supportive for offshore developments, and global offshore capex is increasing strongly. The Middle East region will see significant capex increase over the coming years, with the need for rigs and vessels likely to remain high. Offshore wind is also seeing increased spending. Global rig activity is growing, while the subsea EPC backlog has never been higher, with regional EPC contracts seeing very high activity. Tonne forecast that demand for subsea vessels and other support vessels will continue to increase.
Tareq Abdulla Al Marzooqi, CEO SAFEEN Subsea, AD Ports Group, introduced SAFEEN Subsea, a joint venture with NMDC, which offers reliable and innovative survey, subsea and offshore solutions to support major offshore and EPC projects across the region. He highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainability, internationalisation and local content, and how it is a hub for innovations and new ideas, taking conceptual designs and converting them to commercial projects. A key project is SAFEEN Green, which offers an optimised inspection and survey solution.
Tareq Al Marzooqi and Ronald J Kraft, CTO, Sovereign Global Solutions ME and RC Dock Engineering BV. outlined the benefits and capabilities of SAFEEN Green as compared with commercial vessels, in terms of safety, efficiency, profitability and sustainability. It is 30-40% more efficient through the use of advanced technologies, provides a safer working environment given it is operated 24/7 remotely from a control centre, and offers swappable payload capacity. Vessels are containerised and can be transported easily to other regions. In terms of fuel consumption, the vessel is environment-friendly and highly competitive, reducing emissions by 90% compared with conventional vessels, with the ability to operate on 100% biofuel.
As for future plans, SAFEEN Green 2.0 is under development, which will be capable of carrying two inspection work-class ROVs simultaneously. A priority will be to collect data to create functional AI models for vessels and operations, with the first agent-controlled payload systems in prospect by around 2027.
To view the webinar, go to https://alaincharles.zoom.us/rec/share/mNHjZhAhQzn1sPzmFWZCgrq7_SckfLRcSb4w81I7aVlokO9sgHM_zVeOqgN3DgJS.bO4OIRqNeFP09SPu?startTime=1732095689000
Fossil fuel operations in the Middle East and North Africa emitted around 20 Mt of methane in 2024, nearly all from oil and gas operations, with Iraq, Iran and Algeria accounting for more than 30% of the flared volumes and related methane emissions, according to the IEA’s latest Global Methane Tracker 2025
The recently updated Global Methane Tracker presents the IEA’s latest sector-wide emissions estimates – based on the most recent data from satellites and measurement campaigns – and discusses the various abatement measures available to tackle them.
Flaring is a leading source of the MENA region’s emissions, accounting for around 25% of the total. Performance varies greatly, with Libya, Algeria and Iran having relatively high upstream methane intensities, while Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates perform better than the global industry average.
Satellites made more than 800 methane emission observations over Algeria, 400 in Iran, and 165 in Iraq, with incomplete combustion from burning pits identified as the leading source of emissions in Algeria and Egypt, followed by gas lift system vents and equipment venting. Flaring and direct venting have also been identified as major sources in Iraq. The IEA is working to support Iraq’s oil and gas methane mitigation efforts.
The IEA highlights that many of the region’s national oil companies have joined the OGDC (Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter) or OGMP 2.0 (Oil & Gas Methane Partnership), including the UAE’s ADNOC, Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC), Saudi Arabia’s Aramco, Bahrain’s Bapco Energies and Petroleum Development Oman. All countries in the region participate in the Global Methane Pledge except for Algeria, Iran and Syria, with many also subscribed to the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 Initiative. However, fewer countries have developed regulations designed to limit oil and gas methane emissions. Most countries have flaring and venting restrictions, but flared volumes have increased by over 50% since 2010.
Global methane emissions remain stubbornly high
Globally, the fossil fuel sector is responsible for nearly one-third of methane emissions from human activity, according to the IEA. Emissions exceed 120 mn tonnes (Mt) annually, thanks to record production of oil, gas and coal, combined with limited mitigation efforts.
Abandoned wells and mines have been included in this year’s Global Methane Tracker for the first time, and were found to have contributed around 8 Mt to these emissions in 2024. Closure plans should include measures to mitigate methane emissions, the IEA says, noting that timely action is critical for effective mitigation as most emissions result from mines and wells that have recently been abandoned.
A further 20 Mt of methane arises from bioenergy production and consumption.
According to the Tracker, around 70% of annual methane emissions from the energy sector could be avoided with existing technologies such as leak detection and replacing faulty equipment. The IEA points out the cost-effectiveness of such measures, since the gas that is captured can be resold.
The Tracker finds that methane abatement could have made around 100 billion cubic metres of natural gas available to markets in 2024. A further 150 billion cubic metres of natural gas is flared globally each year, the majority of which is routine flaring and can be avoided.
IEA analysis finds a huge range in methane emissions intensities across different countries and companies. Raising awareness and spreading best practices are essential to narrow this gap, it notes.
Satellites are bringing increased transparency, with satellite-detected emissions from super-emitting methane events at oil and gas facilities rising to a record high in 2024.
While current methane pledges by companies and countries cover 80% of global oil and gas production, only around 5% of global oil and gas output comes with near-zero methane emissions. The focus should now be on turning pledges into action, the IEA says, with strong action needed to prevent a 0.1% C rise in global temperatures by 2050.
“Tackling methane leaks and flaring offers a double dividend: it alleviates pressure on tight gas markets in many parts of the world, enhancing energy security – and lowers emissions at the same time,” said IEA executive director Fatih Birol. “However, the latest data indicates that implementation on methane has continued to fall short of ambitions. The IEA is working to ensure that governments and industry have the tools and knowledge they need to deliver on pledges and achieve the goals they have set.”